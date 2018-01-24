Hear Compelling New Track From Julian Casablancas' the Voidz

The Voidz, the side project of Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas, unveiled an infectious new track, "Leave It In My Dreams."

The song is anchored by a disco-tinged groove comprised of layers of spindly guitars and keys that balance pop with deft forays into the surreal. Casablancas presides over this engrossing mix with his quintessential disaffected drawl, tossing out unexpected vocal turns as well as irresistible hooks like, "Trying to wake so early/ I get up in the morning, it just hurts."

"Leave It In My Dreams" will appear on the Voidz's next album, which is expected to arrive this year via Casablancas' Cult Records and RCA. The group announced the as-yet-untitled LP last December with a Warren Fu-directed trailer packed with references to Eighties films.

Prior to sharing "Leave It In My Dreams," the Voidz performed a new song, "Wink," last fall on Brazilian TV. The group released their debut, Tyranny, in 2014.