Hear Chvrches' Unvarnished, Pleading Cover of Rihanna's 'Stay'

Chvrches continue their rollout of memorable pop covers with their new rendition of Rihanna's Unapologetic ballad, "Stay." The song was recorded at Spotify Studios in New York as a part of its Spotify Singles series.

Eschewing their synth-pop style, the Scottish trio goes acoustic for its version. The original is a duet with Mikky Ekko, but Chvrches' Lauren Mayberry takes on the full vocal duties for the cover. Backed by tender acoustic guitar and light piano, Mayberry's delicate vocals complement the yearning lyrics.

The group previously covered Beyoncé's "XO" and the 1975's "Somebody Else." During their Spotify session, Chvrches also performed a stripped-down version of "Get Out," a single from their recently released Love is Dead.

Last month, the band performed new single "Miracle" on The Tonight Show. Chvrches are in the midst of the European leg of their tour in support of Love is Dead. Their North American dates kick off September 20th in San Diego, California, and run through late October.