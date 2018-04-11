Hear Chvrches Unleash Colossal New Song 'Miracle'

Chvrches unveiled a thunderous new song, "Miracle," set to appear on their forthcoming album, Love Is Dead, out May 25th via Glassnote.

Singer Lauren Mayberry delivers a commanding vocal performance, guiding the track as the production moves between sparse, airy verses and a speaker-rattling chorus. "We're looking for angels in the darkest of skies/ I'm not asking for a miracle" Mayberry belts over booming percussion cut with laser-like synths.

"Miracle" follows previously released Love Is Dead track, "My Enemy," which featured vocals from the National's Matt Berninger. For Love Is Dead, Chvrches partnered with outside producers for the first time, linking with pop hitmakers Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia) and Steve Mac (Demi Lovato, Shakira). Love Is Dead follows the Scottish synth-pop outfit's 2015 album, Every Open Eye, and their 2013 debut, The Bones of What You Believe.

Chvrches have a handful of live dates and festival appearances scheduled throughout the summer, including sets at Governors Ball, Lollapalooza and Outside Lands.