Hear Chvrches' New Song With National Singer Matt Berninger, 'My Enemy'

Chvrches recruited the National's Matt Berninger for the bittersweet new single "My Enemy." The indie rocker lends his distinctive baritone to the electro-pop track, trading heartbroken lines with Chvrches vocalist Lauren Mayberry. "I got no more time to hear who you think we should blame/ Because all your words are so vile, so vicious, so vain," he sings over airy synths. "In the end, we did all the damage that you could want, want/ But the emptiness will go on and on."

Related Chvrches Singer Fires Back at Misogynist Trolls 'Objectification is not something anyone should have to 'just deal with,'' singer writes

"My Enemy" will appear on Chvrches' third LP, Love Is Dead, out May 25th via Glassnote. Mayberry praised Berninger's work in a statement about the single, telling Beats 1 that the band is "huge fans of the National and have been for a long time" and got to know them through their work on the 7 Inches For Planned Parenthood project. They stayed in touch with Berninger and reached out after constructing "My Enemy" as a duet.

"We were trying to think of who he would ask, and Matt was the first name that came out, like, 'Do you think he will even do it? I don't even know,'" Mayberry said. "So I had to email him, being like, 'Honestly, no pressure if you don't want to. Please, I'm so sorry that I even emailed you.' Then he replied in like half an hour and was like, "Yeah, I like it – send me the stems. I'll do it tomorrow.' And it was done. It was the most efficient rock 'n' roll transaction."

Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia, Tegan and Sara) and Steve Mac co-produced Love Is Dead, marking the group's first collaboration with an outside producer on one of their LPs. Chvrches will promote the record on tour this summer, with shows scheduled from late May to early August.