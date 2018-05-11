Hear Christina Aguilera's New Reflective Ballad 'Twice'

Christina Aguilera has unveiled another song from her forthcoming album, Liberation, her first album since 2012's Lotus. The emotional ballad, "Twice," follows the release of her Kanye West-produced "Accelerate," which features Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz.

On the new, moody track, the singer contemplates the duality that can be found with love and notes that it's worth the emotional repercussions over a sparse piano soundscape. "Sometimes I wonder what is the meaning of my life/ Well I found the price of love and lost my mind," she sings on the chorus. "I will forgive them all of my wrongs and my rights/ I'd do it all again/ I won't think twice."

Later this month, Aguilera will appear with Demi Lovato during the Billboard Music Awards. The singer announced via social media that the pair will perform new song "Fall in Line" during the show. Liberation will be released on June 15th via RCA. Following the album's release, Aguilera will embark on her first North American tour in more than a decade beginning in the fall.