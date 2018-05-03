Hear Christina Aguilera's Kanye West-Produced New Song With 2 Chainz

Christina Aguilera will release her first new album in six years, Liberation, on June 15th via RCA Records. The singer previewed the LP with the Kanye West-produced trap-pop single "Accelerate," featuring 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla $ign, and its accompanying racy music video. (Producers Mike Dean, Eric Danchick and Che Pope also worked on the song, Pitchfork reports.)

The stripped-down track showcases Aguilera's rap swagger over synth-heavy production that morphs midway through into skittering trap drums. "Accelerate; come on, babe – pick up your speed," she belts on the chorus. "Stamina, fill em up, that's what I need." Ty Dolla $ign interjects with backing vocals throughout the song, and 2 Chainz appears with a low-key verse in the second half. "Work it out, muscle memory/ Get the money, my ability," he rhymes.

The song's suggestive clip features Aguilera licking milk from a cup and rubbing a gel over her naked body, along with periodic close-ups of her glitter-covered lips. "Accelerate" is available now as through major digital retailers as an instant-grat download with pre-orders of Liberation.

Aguilera executive-produced the 15-track album, which follows her 2012 record, Lotus. Two other tracks from the new release feature guest spots: Demi Lovato joins for "Fall in Line," and reggae artists Keida and Shenseea appear on "Right Moves." West also produced another new track, "Maria," which samples Michael Jackson and interpolates the Sound of Music song of the same name, Billboard reports.

"I've always been a huge fan of Kanye," Aguilera told Billboard. "Outside of, you know, his controversial aspects, I just think he's a great artist and music-maker and beat-maker. The artists that he chooses to pluck from different walks of life are so interesting."

Christina Aguilera – Liberation Track List



1. "Liberation"

2. "Searching For Maria"

3. "Maria"

4. "Sick Of Sittin'"

5. "Dreamers"

6. "Fall In Line" (featuring Demi Lovato)

7. "Right Moves" (featuring Keida and Shenseea)

8. "Like I Do"

9. "Deserve"

10. "Twice"

11. "I Don’t Need It Anymore" (Interlude)

12. "Accelerate" (featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 2 Chainz)

13. "Pipe"

14. "Masochist"

15. "Unless It’s With You"