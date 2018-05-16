Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato team up for the uplifting new song "Fall in Line," the latest single off Aguilera's new album Liberation, due out June 15th. The duo also shared the lyric video for the track, which Aguilera and Lovato will debut live this Sunday at the Billboard Music Awards.

Related 'Carpool Karaoke': Christina Aguilera Gives Diva Lessons to James Corden Melissa McCarthy does Redman's rap from "Dirrty" in surprise guest spot during primetime special

On the midtempo track inspiring female empowerment, the vocal dynamos sing to the "young girls" and implore them, "In this world you are not beholden." Both Aguilera and Lovato amply showcase their remarkable singing abilities over the course of the four-minute track, including a skyscraping duet on the track's final chorus.

"It's just the way it is / And maybe it's never gonna change / But I got a mind to show my strength / And I got a right to speak my mind," the vocalists proclaim on the chorus. "And I'm gonna pay for this / They're gonna burn me at the stake / But I got a fire in my veins / I wasn't made to fall in line."

"Fall in Line" is Aguilera's third single off Liberation, following the Kanye West-produced "Accelerate" with 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla $ign and the ballad "Twice." Aguilera will tour in support of Liberation, her first album in six years and first tour in a decade, this fall; Big Boi recently signed on as the Liberation Tour's special guest.