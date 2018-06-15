Hear Cher Lloyd Ditch Demons for Love on New Song '4U'

British singer Cher Lloyd strives for a new start on "4U," a song she's featured in by Swedish producer Joakim Molitor.

The track starts with a swoon, as Lloyd softly croons about leaving old insecurities and demons behind: "Ending is near, just wait a few years/ I will repair, I will stay so sober/ I close the window, I shut the door/ No time for strangers/ I usually don't open up." Molitor punctuates the track's pre-chorus with an enticing tick that stops before the song erupts in a glitzy burst of pop.

"The track immediately jumped out at me and it has been so fun taking time out from my own album recording to work with him on this project," Lloyd said of "4U."

"4U" marks Lloyd's first bit of new music since her 2016 single "Activated." The singer has reportedly been in the studio recording new music, which she expects to release later this summer. Lloyd's last album, Sorry I'm Late, arrived in 2014.

As for Molitor, "4U" follows his breakout single, "Always Gonna Say More," which features Maia Wright.