Hear Cheap Trick's Hard-Hitting New Song From 20th Record

Cheap Trick embrace eternal sunshine on the rousing new song "The Summer Looks Good on You."

Related 16 Things We Learned Hanging Out With Cheap Trick They don't love live albums, regret suing their label and feared becoming a Beatles tribute act

The power-pop band open with a blast of Queen-like vocal harmonies before settling into a bluesy hard-rock riff. "Yellow and beige shines through the haze as the holidays wait for you," frontman Robin Zander sings. "Let's call it a day; I'll take you away – the summer looks good on you." Dissonant strings swoop in on the bridge, which climaxes with heavy bass runs and a blistering guitar solo.

Zander, guitarist Rick Nielsen and bassist Tom Petersson co-wrote the single with frequent producer Julian Raymond, who worked on the band's three most recent LP, 2016's Bang, Zoom, Crazy... Hello and 2017's We're All Alright! and Christmas Christmas. "The Summer Looks Good on You" is the lead single from Cheap Trick's upcoming 20th LP, due out later this year.

While the band has yet to detail the record's track list, Nielsen recently told Buzz Magazine that they've racked up a lot of studio time for the project. "We have about 10 songs down now, so it is coming along," he said. "I will call you first when the new album is ready!"

The band will launch their massive "Nothin' But a Good Time" North American Tour on Friday, May 18th in Irvine, California. Poison will join for most of the May and June dates, and Cheap Trick have select shows booked alongside Lynyrd Skynyrd and Def Leppard/Journey.