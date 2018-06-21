Hear Cher, Andy Garcia Duet ABBA's 'Fernando' for 'Mamma Mia 2'

Cher and actor Andy Garcia unite for a delightfully dramatic cover of ABBA's "Fernando," set to appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming movie, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

This new version of "Fernando" finds Cher's resonant vocals drifting over the song's signature fluttering flutes and marching drums. Garcia dutifully sings back-up alongside a chorus that builds to belt the song's indelible pop hook about brotherhood and war.







"Fernando" marks the third offering from the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again soundtrack, following renditions of "Waterloo" (sung by Hugh Skinner and Lily James) and "When I Kissed the Teacher (James, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Alexa Davies and Celia Imrie).

The Mamma Mia 2 soundtrack is available to pre-order ahead of its July 13th release. The film is set to arrive July 20th. The sequel to the 2008 hit will feature Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Christine Baranski, Stellan Skarsgård, Dominic Cooper and Julie Walters reprising their original roles alongside newcomers like Cher and Garcia.