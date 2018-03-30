Hear Cardi B's New Song About Infidelity 'Be Careful'

Cardi B examines infidelity on her mellow new song "Be Careful." "I wanna get married, like the Currys, Steph and Ayesha shit," she raps, referencing the Golden State Warriors point guard. "But we more like Belly; Tommy and Keisha shit/ Gave you TLC, you wanna creep and shit/ Poured out my whole heart to a piece of shit." Cardi touches on the tell-tale signs of cheating: not responding to texts, not answering certain questions and "acting out."

The softly sung vocal style and laidback beat, laced with flickering hi-hats and slick synths, contrasts with the rapper's lyrical aggression. "If I decide to slide, find a nigga/ Fuck him, suck his dick, you would've been pissed," she raps. "But that's not my M.O./ I'm not that type of bitch/ And karma for you is gon' be who you end up with/ Don't make me sick."

"Be Careful" is set to appear on the "Bodak Yellow" star's upcoming debut LP, Invasion of Privacy, out April 6th via Atlantic Records. She will appear as musical guest on the April 7th episode of Saturday Night Live featuring host Chadwick Boseman.

In Cardi B's recent Rolling Stone cover story, she discussed the weight of expectations behind the album. "I got six, seven solid songs that I like, but I wonder if a month from now, I'm going to change my mind," she said. "It's not as fun to do music … My mind doesn't flow as free 'cause I have so much on my mind."