Hear Cardi B's Blunt New Song With 21 Savage, 'Bartier Cardi'

Cardi B flaunts her love of diamonds, sports cars and sex on her hard-charging new single, "Bartier Cardi," featuring 21 Savage. The Bronx rapper unfurls a series of triplet rhythms over a minimal trap beat and eerie synth chords, rhyming, "Your bitch wanna party with Cardi/ Cartier Bardi in a 'Rari/ Diamonds all over my body/ 'Shinin' all over my body/ Cardi got your bitch on molly."

"Bartier Cardi" follows the emcee's breakout, triple-platinum hit "Bodak Yellow" and precedes her upcoming debut LP, tentatively due out in early 2018. That ubiquitous track – which recently earned Grammy nods for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for the 2018 ceremony – became the first from a female solo rapper to top the Billboard Hot 100 since Lauryn Hill's "Doo Wop (That Thing)" in 1998.

Though she's yet to detail her official debut, Cardi B has been especially active with guest spots in recent months, teaming with Offset ("Um Yea"), Juicy J ("Kamasutra") Nicki Minaj and Migos ("MotorSport"), G-Eazy ("No Limit") and reggaeton artist Ozuna ("La Modelo").

The rapper admitted to Rolling Stone in an October cover story that she's made progress on her LP, though she feels the looming pressure of following "Bodak Yellow." "I got six, seven solid songs that I like, but I wonder if a month from now, I'm going to change my mind," she said. "It's not as fun to do music. My mind doesn't flow as free 'cause I have so much on my mind."