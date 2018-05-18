Hear Camila Cabello, Pharrell's Playful Salsa Song 'Sangria Wine'

Camila Cabello and Pharrell Williams debuted their collaboration "Sangria Wine." Cabello released the song live during her headlining tour this spring.

The salsa-influenced track features a playful back-and-forth between the pair, who also worked together on Cabello's Number One hit "Havana." On this, Cabello sings in both Spanish and English on the intoxicating single, while Williams repeatedly invites the listener to "do the Sangria wine."

"Let's float around like the fruit at the top," Cabello sings. "In Miami where winters are hot."

The pair will perform the song together live for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday. Alongside "Sangria Wine," Cabello had also debuted the previously unreleased "Scar Tissue" on her Never Be the Same Tour, which was co-written by Charli XCX. Cabello and XCX are currently touring together as the opening acts on Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour, which kicked off earlier this month.