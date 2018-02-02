Hear Busta Rhymes' Pulsating New Song 'Get It' With Missy Elliott

Busta Rhymes has released new song "Get It," which features Missy Elliott and Kelly Rowland.

The track's beats are propelled by Kelly Rowland's sampled rhythmic hook, which buoys Busta Rhymes and Elliott's verses. Rowland's "Get it, get it, flip it, tip it, dip it" chant appears to hail from an unreleased track of hers called "Smooches," which leaked a few years back.

Over the melodic Rowland hook and building claps, Busta Rhymes fires off speedy, club-ready lines. "Get on your mark/ And get set, ready go," he raps before declaring and demonstrating his "miraculous flow." Elliott's rhymes are equally fiery. "Everybody know Misdemeanor don't stop," she raps. "And my records don't flop/ Got the game on lock."

This weekend, Busta Rhymes and Elliott will appear in a Super Bowl commercial with Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman. In January, they teased the ad with a clip that features Elliott training Freeman and Busta Rhymes training Dinklage for what appears to be an epic, forthcoming rap battle that will go down during the Super Bowl commercial.