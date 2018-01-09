Hear Breeders Preview First Album in 10 Years With Title Track 'All Nerve'

The Breeders unveiled a deceptively punishing new song, "All Nerve," the title track from the group's first album in 10 years, out March 2nd via 4AD.
"All Nerve" opens with Kim Deal crooning wistful lyrics over a sparse tangle of shuffling drums and crackling guitars. But the song takes a delightfully heavy turn with a barrage of down beats as ragged riffs as Deal's voice leaps to a wail.
All Nerve follows the Breeders' 2008 album Mountain Battles, but notably marks the group's first in 25 years to feature the lineup behind their seminal 1993 LP, Last Splash. Prior to releasing the title track, the Breeders shared another album cut, "Wait In the Car," last October.
The Breeders began working on All Nerve after reuniting in 2013 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Last Splash. The group recorded the album with several producers in various studios: They teamed with Mike Montgomery at Candyland in Dayton, Kentucky, Steve Albini and Greg Norman at Electrical Audio in Chicago and Tom Rastikis at Fernwood Studios in Dayton, Ohio.
All Nerve is available to pre-order via 4AD. A limited edition version featuring an alternate sleeve and orange vinyl will also be available, as will a limited edition red vinyl single featuring "Wait in the Car" and a cover of Mike Nesmith's "Joanne."
The Breeders will also embark on a lengthy North American tour in support of All Nerve April 6th at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale January 12th, with full information available on the Breeders' website.
The Breeders All Nerve Track List
1. "Nervous Mary"
2. "Wait in the Car"
3. "All Nerve"
4. "MetaGoth"
5. "Spacewoman"
6. "Walking with the Killer"
7. "Howl at the Summit"
8. "Archangel’s Thunderbird"
9. "Dawn: Making an Effort"
10. "Skinhead #2"
11. "Blues at the Acropolis"
The Breeders Tour Dates
April 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at Ace Hotel
April 7 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
April 8 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
April 10 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
April 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
April 13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
April 15 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
April 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand at The Complex
April 18 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
April 19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre
April 21 – Austin, TX @ Emo's
April 22 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
April 23 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
April 25 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
April 26 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
April 30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
May 2 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
May 4 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
May 5 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
May 6 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
May 8 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theater
May 9 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
May 11 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
May 13 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue