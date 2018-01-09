Hear Breeders Preview First Album in 10 Years With Title Track 'All Nerve'

The Breeders unveiled a deceptively punishing new song, "All Nerve," the title track from the group's first album in 10 years, out March 2nd via 4AD.

"All Nerve" opens with Kim Deal crooning wistful lyrics over a sparse tangle of shuffling drums and crackling guitars. But the song takes a delightfully heavy turn with a barrage of down beats as ragged riffs as Deal's voice leaps to a wail.

All Nerve follows the Breeders' 2008 album Mountain Battles, but notably marks the group's first in 25 years to feature the lineup behind their seminal 1993 LP, Last Splash. Prior to releasing the title track, the Breeders shared another album cut, "Wait In the Car," last October.

The Breeders began working on All Nerve after reuniting in 2013 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Last Splash. The group recorded the album with several producers in various studios: They teamed with Mike Montgomery at Candyland in Dayton, Kentucky, Steve Albini and Greg Norman at Electrical Audio in Chicago and Tom Rastikis at Fernwood Studios in Dayton, Ohio.



All Nerve is available to pre-order via 4AD. A limited edition version featuring an alternate sleeve and orange vinyl will also be available, as will a limited edition red vinyl single featuring "Wait in the Car" and a cover of Mike Nesmith's "Joanne."

The Breeders will also embark on a lengthy North American tour in support of All Nerve April 6th at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale January 12th, with full information available on the Breeders' website.

The Breeders All Nerve Track List



1. "Nervous Mary"

2. "Wait in the Car"

3. "All Nerve"

4. "MetaGoth"

5. "Spacewoman"

6. "Walking with the Killer"

7. "Howl at the Summit"

8. "Archangel’s Thunderbird"

9. "Dawn: Making an Effort"

10. "Skinhead #2"

11. "Blues at the Acropolis"

The Breeders Tour Dates



April 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at Ace Hotel

April 7 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

April 8 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

April 10 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

April 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

April 13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

April 15 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

April 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand at The Complex

April 18 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

April 19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre

April 21 – Austin, TX @ Emo's

April 22 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

April 23 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

April 25 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

April 26 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

April 30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

May 2 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

May 4 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

May 5 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

May 6 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

May 8 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theater

May 9 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

May 11 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

May 13 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue