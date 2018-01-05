Hear Black Rebel Motorcycle Club's Enthralling New Song 'Echo'

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club released new song, "Echo," the latest preview from the group's forthcoming new album, Wrong Creatures.



Unlike the album's opening single "Little Thing Gone Wrong," which leaned more toward BRMC's trademark ragged garage sound, "Echo" takes a more atmospheric, uncluttered approach. The song, as the title suggests, echoes the enthralling sound of Eighties rockers like Echo & The Bunnymen.

Longtime Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds collaborator Nick Launay produced Wrong Creatures, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club's first album since 2013's Specter at the Feast. The album was created in part while drummer Leigh Shapiro recovered from a brain tumor.

"I find myself writing about death a lot," frontman Peter Hayes previously said of Wrong Creatures in a statement. "I find myself having a discussion with death, which sounds dark. For me, it's dark humor."

Wrong Creatures arrives January 12th. Three days later, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club will embark on a nationwide five-week long tour that concludes February 24th at Los Angeles' Fonda Theatre. Fans that preorder Wrong Creatures will receive an instant download of "Echo" along with "Little Thing Gone Wrong."