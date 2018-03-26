Hear Birdman, Mannie Fresh Reunite on New Big Tymers Song

Cash Money boss Birdman and producer Mannie Fresh reunited for "Desiigner Caskets," their first new single as Big Tymers in 15 years.

Throughout the cinematic track, the duo boast about weapons, after-show sex and their status in the hip-hop game. "I send him back in a designer casket, wrapped in plastic," they rhyme over digital horns and punchy bass. "Drag him from the river, dumped his body in the yard/ Note around his neck saying, 'Get right with the Lord.'"

"Desiigner Caskets" is Big Tymers' first new song since their fifth and final studio LP, 2003's Big Money Heavyweight. The song is also the second single from the soundtrack to Apple Music documentary, Before Anythang: The Cash Money Story. The project includes Birdman's collaborative track with Young Thug, "Lil One," which features Paris Hilton in its music video.

Birdman and Mannie Fresh reunited last November for a headlining show as part of Red Bull Sound Select's 30 Days in Chicago to celebrate to celebrate the 10th anniversary of music blog Fake Shore Drive.