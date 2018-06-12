Best Coast released a new song about friendship and pets called "Cats and Dogs." The uplifting tune is from the band's new children's album, Best Kids, out June 22nd via Amazon.

"Cats and Dogs" finds Best Coast mixing alt-rock riffs with organ, saxophone, stomping drums and a few expertly-timed woofs and meows. Singer/guitarist Bethany Cosentino croons a charming tail about a very good dog and a very good cat who defy all animal kingdom expectations and strike up a friendship: "People say/ That cats and dogs/ Can't be best friends/ But I say/ That anyone can love anyone/ That they want."

For Best Kids, Cosentino and her Best Coast bandmate, guitarist Bobb Bruno, recorded a mix of original tunes and covers with producer Lewis Pesacov. The band adapted pop classics like Lesley Gore's "Sunshine, Lollipops and Rainbows" and Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons' "Peanuts," along with kids music standards like "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star," "If You're Happy and You Know It" and "Rainbow Connection." Best Coast even re-recorded a kid-friendly version of their own song "When I'm With You," from their debut Crazy For You.

"There is an innocence to my songwriting that fits perfectly with writing songs for kids, so when the idea was presented to me to do an original children's album for Amazon Music, I of course said yes!" said Cosentino. "I wanted to make a kid's album not just for kids but also for the parents with cool music taste that might be tired of listening to the same songs off the Frozen soundtrack 200 times in a row… The process of making this record was fun, creative, and a way for us to express ourselves musically without taking it all so 'seriously.'"

Best Coast's last studio album, California Nights, arrived in 2015.