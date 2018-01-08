Hear Belle and Sebastian's Dreamy New Song 'The Same Star'

Belle and Sebastian released a lush new single, "The Same Star," previewing the second installment of their EP trilogy, How to Solve Our Human Problems.
Multi-instrumentalist Sarah Martin wrote the breezy track incorporating synthesizers, vibraphone and a climactic distorted guitar solo into its ever-shifting arrangement. "Mirror, mirror on the wall/ I saw another girl's reflection," she croons. "Kingdoms rise and kingdoms fall, but maybe that's just my projection."
The Glasgow-based band previously released "I'll Be Your Pilot" from Part Two of the EP trilogy, out January 19th. They issued the first of the five-track sets on December 8th, and the final installment – along with a compilation CD and a limited-edition vinyl box set encompassing all three EPs – is out February 16th.
Belle and Sebastian's upcoming U.K./European tour will launch February 5th in Antwerp, Belgium and conclude May 25th in Glasgow.