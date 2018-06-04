Hear Beck's Remix of U2's 'Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way'

Beck reimagined U2's stark ballad "Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way" as a synth-laced arena-rocker in a new remix of the Songs of Experience single. The songwriter revamped the track into a maximalist sing-along, speeding up the tempo to a danceable BPM and layering in shimmering keyboards and percussion.



"Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way" marks Beck's second remix from U2's 14th LP, following "Free Yourself," which appeared on the band's limited-edition picture-disc vinyl edition of "Lights of Home" for Record Store Day. The group issued Songs of Experience, a thematic sequel to 2014's Songs of Innocence, in December 2017.

Related Beck Talks 'Complex' New Pop Opus 'Colors' The singer on collaborating with Greg Kurstin for long-awaited 'Morning Phase' follow-up, that time Kanye interrupted him at the Grammys and more



Earlier last year, U2 celebrated the 30th anniversary of their acclaimed 1987 record, The Joshua Tree, with a lengthy tour. Beck – who released his 13th LP, Colors, in October – supported the band as openers on the final U.S. leg of the trek.

Both acts have tour dates scheduled throughout 2018. Beck has festival gigs booked for the summer and early fall, and U2's ongoing Experience + Innocence Tour – in which they perform nearly all of Songs of Experience and few of their massive radio hits – continues throughout November.

U2 guitarist the Edge recently spoke to Rolling Stone, detailing how the trek was designed "for [their] committed fans" and previewing their future plans. "I think there's been three tours that have been on each other's heels pretty quickly," he said. "I would say that we'll probably take a little bit of a break at the end of this tour and regroup. There's lots of ideas for the next records, but I think a bit of time off just to listen to music and to really feed our creative instincts is in order."

