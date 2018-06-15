Hear Bebe Rexha's Electro-Pop Ode to Self-Loathing, 'I'm a Mess'

Bebe Rexha alternates between self-loathing and optimism on her glittery new electro-pop song "I'm a Mess."

The singer-songwriter opens with affirmations – "Everything's gonna be alright; everything's gonna be OK/ It's gonna be a good, good life – that's what my therapist say" – before sliding into anxiety on the chorus. "I'm a mess; I'm a loser/ I'm a hater; I'm a user," she admits over a palm-muted electric guitar and slick electronics. "I'm a mess for your love – it ain't you."

"I'm a Mess," which Rexha co-wrote with Jussi and Justin Tranter (Justin Bieber's "Sorry," Selena Gomez's "Hands to Myself"), appears on the vocalist's upcoming debut LP, Expectations, out June 22nd. The album also includes her hit collaboration with Florida Georgia Line, "Meant to Be," which topped Billboard's Hot Country chart last fall.



Rexha debuted "I'm a Mess" onstage, along with other new songs, on Thursday during a release party for her Apple Music "On the Record" short film.

Expectations follows Rexha's two 2017 EPs, All Your Fault: Pt. 1 and Pt. 2, collaborative tracks "Push Back" (with Ne-Yo and Stefflon Don) and "Home" (with Machine Gun Kelly and X Ambassadors) and guest spots on Louis Tomlinson's "Back to You" and Rita Ora's "Girls" (alongside Cardi B and Charli XCX).