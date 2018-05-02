Hear Beach House Hypnotize on New Song 'Black Car'

Baltimore duo Beach House unveiled a hypnotizing new song, "Black Car," from their upcoming album, 7, out May 11th.
The slow-burning tune boasts a mesmerizing mix of plucky synths twinkling over a woozy drone as dusty drums march underneath. Singer/keyboardist Victoria Legrand's vocals hover above in a playful haze as she croons lyrics like, "I skipped a rock and it fell to the bottom."
"Black Car" follows previously released 7 tracks "Lemon Glow," "Dive" and "Dark Spring." 7 follows Beach House's two 2015 LPs, Depression Cherry and the surprise-released Thank Your Lucky Stars. Last year the group released B-Sides and Rarities, a compilation featuring previously unreleased cuts from across their career.
Beach House recently kicked off a North American tour in support of 7. The first leg wraps May 13th in Arizona, while the second starts July 26th in Philadelphia.