Hear A$AP Rocky's Dazed New Song '5ive Stars'

A$AP Rocky unveiled a striking new song, "☆☆☆☆☆ 5IVE $TAR$." The rapper shared the track on SoundCloud with the note, "Testing coming soon," ostensibly hinting at a new project.

"☆☆☆☆☆ 5IVE $TAR$" boasts a woozy hook from D.R.A.M. and finds Rocky unspooling cheeky boasts – "Gave the Uber man five stars/ Left the restaurant, five stars/ I was fucking with a five star" – languidly over drums, deep bass booms and a synth loop.



A$AP Rocky released his last solo album At. Long. Last. A$AP in 2015. Since then, the rapper has worked with A$AP Mob to release two collaborative records, Cozy Tapes Vol. 1: Friends in 2016 and Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy in 2017.



Rocky notched an array of guest appearances in 2017 as well, most notably partnering with with Tyler, the Creator on "Who Dat Boy," working with Lana Del Rey on "Summer Bummer," appearing on G-Eazy's "No Limit" with Cardi B and featuring on Maroon 5's "Whiskey."