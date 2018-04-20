Hear Ariana Grande's Uplifting New Song 'No Tears Left to Cry'

Ariana Grande touts positive vibes on her upbeat new single "No Tears Left to Cry." It's the lead single from her upcoming fourth LP.

On "No Tears Left to Cry," Grande celebrates rising above the world's negativity. "No tears left to cry/So, I'm picking it up/ I'm loving, I'm living/ I'm picking it up," she sings on the song's ballad beginnings, before the slick beats pick up, and so does the sentiment. "We're way too fly to partake in all this hate," she contends. "We're out here vibing."

Grande's forthcoming album, which follows 2016's Dangerous Woman, will reportedly feature collaborations with Pharrell Williams, Max Martin and Savan Kotecha (who co-wrote several of Grande's previous singles, including "Break Free" and "Bang Bang"). Williams acknowledged his role in the project during a June 2017 interview with Today, calling the album "amazing."

Variety described the record as "deeply personal," drawing from the singer's past two years.

One major inspiration is reportedly the singer's tragic May 2017 concert in Manchester, where where a terrorist detonated a bomb outside the arena, killing 23 people and wounding approximately 500. Two weeks later, Grande helped organize the "One Love Manchester" benefit concert, which also included Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and Liam Gallagher, among others. The all-star show raised over $13 million for victims of the bombing, and Grande was subsequently named the city's first "honorary citizen."



Grande showed her support for the March for Our Lives protest during a gun control rally last month in Washington D.C., performing her song "Be Alright."