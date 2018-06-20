Hear Ariana Grande Tap Nicki Minaj for Snappy 'The Light Is Coming'

Ariana Grande unveiled a snappy new collaboration with Nicki Minaj, "The Light is Coming," off her upcoming album, Sweetener, out August 17th via Republic Records.

"The Light is Coming" features production from Pharrell, who crafts a jittery beat of quick drums and peculiar synths that rush above an ever present, and slightly surreal, vocal sample. Minaj opens the track with a barrage of punchlines, after which Grande takes over, delivering a dynamic vocal performance that finds her running alongside Pharrell's production one moment, then swooning in the pocket of its groove the next.

"The Light Is Coming" is the second song Grande has shared from Sweetener, following lead single, "No Tears Left to Cry," which arrived in April. Sweetener follows Grande's 2016 album Dangerous Woman, and is available to pre-order via the singer's website.



"The Light is Coming" also arrives one week after Grande and Minaj released another new collaboration, "Bed," which is expected to appear on Minaj's upcoming album, Queen. The pair previously teamed in 2016 for "Side to Side" off Dangerous Woman, while in 2014 they scored a hit with "Bang Bang," which also featured Jessie J. Minaj and Grande first collaborated on "Get On Your Knees," off Minaj's 2014 album The Pinkprint.

