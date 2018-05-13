Hear Andre 3000 Pay Tribute to Late Mother With Two New Songs

Andre 3000 marked Mother's Day by releasing a pair of new songs, "Me&My (To Bury Your Parents)" and "Look Ma No Hands." The tracks, which the Outkast rapper posted on his just-created Soundcloud account, are Andre 3000's first original songs as a solo artist outside of the Atlanta rap duo.

"Me&My (To Bury Your Parents)" is an emotional piano ballad centering on the rapper's memories of his mother Sharon Benjamin-Hodo, who died in 2013, and his father.

On Andre 3000's new and verified Instagram account, he wrote of the track, "Happy Mother's Day. I'm sure all the cards, dinners, flowers and last minute gifts are appreciated but I've learned the best gift a parent could get is to simply know their child is ok."

Andre 3000 also posted photos of text messages – the last ones he received from his mother in 2013 – as well as a family photo of him and his mother and the "Me&My" lyrics.

The 17-minute jazz instrumental "Look Ma No Hands" features James Blake on piano while Andre 3000 plays the bass clarinet. According to Pitchfork, the rapper's representative verified the tracks' authenticity and said they were recorded "several years ago."

While Andre 3000 hasn't launched a solo career post-Outkast – outside of his cover of the Beatles' "All Together Now" – he remains an in-demand featured guest on other artists' tracks, recently appearing on N.E.R.D.'s "Rollinem 7's," A Tribe Called Quest's "Kids," Solange's "Junie" and Frank Ocean's "Solo (Reprise)."

