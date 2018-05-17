Hear Anderson Paak's New High-Speed Song 'Bubblin'

Anderson .Paak unveiled a bold new song "Bubblin," his second track of 2018. The song premiered on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 radio show Thursday.

Related Five Things You Didn't Know About Anderson Paak Hip-hop/soul musician's surfing-inspired album 'Malibu' earned him a 2017 Best New Artist Grammy nomination

"Bubblin" boasts a stomping drum beat and a striking mix of synths, strings and horns that Paak described to Lowe as "some black 007 action adventure high speed chase type of music." Paak unleashes a breathless torrent of bars packed with clever boasts and punch lines, like, "I been broker way longer than I been rich, so until it levels out/ I'mma take your mama to the Marriott and wear it out."

Paak crafted "Bubblin" with producers Jahlil Beats and Antman Wonder. "The beat has so many dynamics with the strings and it's a lot of range with the music," Paak said. "It's dope just finding that pocket. I don’t really think about if I’m going to rap on this song or sing on this song, I just go with what feels right."

"Bubblin" follows "Til It's Over," which Paak released in April. While Paak has yet to announce an official follow-up to his 2016 breakout, Malibu, he did tease the project – and Dr. Dre's involvement – during his interview with Lowe. "We've just been going back and forth with this music for over two years now, and just getting the right album that we really feel proud of," Paak said. "[Dre's] been very instrumental to taking it to the next level. That's the whole point when you’re working with a really good producer, you let them produce. It's dope, we got a lot of mutual respect for each other."