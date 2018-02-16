Hear Albert Hammond Jr.'s Romantic New Song 'Far Away Truths'

Albert Hammond Jr. released a new single, "Far Away Truths," from his upcoming fourth solo LP, Francis Trouble, out March 9th. The Strokes guitarist belts power-pop hooks anchored by distorted riffs and a driving rhythm section.

"Far Away Truths" is Hammond Jr.'s second sample from the new album, following "Muted Beatings." The songwriter paired that track with a romantic video starring himself and actress Portia Doubleday.

Francis Trouble, the guitarist's first solo record since 2015's Momentary Masters, was partially inspired by the stillborn death of his twin and the effects that tragedy had on his life and art. Hammond Jr. knew about Francis throughout his life, but it wasn't until age 36 that he learned a piece of his twin – a fingernail – remained with him in the womb until birth.

"What the music says may be serious, but as a medium it should not be questioned, analyzed or taken too seriously," the Strokes member said in a statement. "I think it should be tarted up, made into a character, a parody of itself. The music is the mask the message wears and I, the performer, am the message."

Both "Far Away Truths" and "Muted Beatings" are available as instant downloads with pre-orders of Francis Trouble.