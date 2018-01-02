Hear A Perfect Circle's Bleak New Song 'Disillusioned'

A Perfect Circle recount the ills of society on "Disillusioned," the second new song from the band's upcoming full-length.

"Disillusioned" starts from a place of defeat. Lead singer Maynard James Keenan sings about a culture in which any long-run planning has been replaced by a futile attempts for instant gratification: "We have been overrun by our animal desire/ Addicts of the immediate keep us obedient and unaware."

While Keenan offers some respite ("Time to put the silicon obsession down/ Take a look around, find a way in the silence") "Disillusioned" is hardly a rallying cry. The tone remains muted and somber throughout. Passages of defiant guitar and rowdy drumming are eclipsed by a mournful piano melody.

"Disillusioned" will appear along with "The Doomed" on a new 10" vinyl release due out March 9th. Both songs are also set to appear on A Perfect Circle's upcoming full-length, which does not yet have a release date. The band's last LP, Emotive, came out in 2004.

A Perfect Circle will tour Europe in June.