Hear 5 Seconds of Summer's Yearning New Song 'Want You Back'

5 Seconds of Summer have released their new single, "Want You Back." It's the Aussie group's first new song in nearly two years. They also announced a 26-date tour, which kicks off next month.

The pop-flavored track reflects on a lost love and captures the yearning that often follows a breakup. "No matter where I go, I'm always gonna want you back, " Luke Hemmings sings on the chorus. "No matter how long you're gone, I'm always gonna want you back/ I know you know I will never get over you."

The group has spent the past year in Los Angeles writing and recording the follow-up to its 2015 sophomore album, Sounds Good Feels Good. The as-yet untitled LP is slated to be released later this year via Capitol.

In the meantime, 5 Seconds of Summer will embark on a 26-date tour, which begins on March 20th in Stockholm, Sweden at Debaser Strand and wraps on June 6th at Cine Joia in Sao Paolo, Brazil. In between their overseas dates, they will perform at 13 venues across the U.S.

5 Seconds of Summer Tour Dates

March 20 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand

March 23 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

March 24 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria

March 26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

March 29 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

April 4 – Paris, FR @ Yoyo

April 5 – London, UK @ Heaven

April 8 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

April 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

April 10 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

April 12 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

April 13 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

April 15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

April 16 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago

April 18 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

April 19 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

April 21 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

April 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

April 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater

April 26 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego

April 27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

May 2 – Singapore, SG @ Capitol Theatre

May 24 – Sydney, AU @ Metro

May 29 – Melbourne, AU @ 170 Russell

June 4 – Mexico City, MX @ Lunario Del Auditorio Nacional

June 6 – Sao Paolo, BR @ Cine Joia