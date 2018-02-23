Hear 5 Seconds of Summer's Yearning New Song 'Want You Back'

5 Seconds of Summer have released their new single, "Want You Back." It's the Aussie group's first new song in nearly two years. They also announced a 26-date tour, which kicks off next month.
The pop-flavored track reflects on a lost love and captures the yearning that often follows a breakup. "No matter where I go, I'm always gonna want you back, " Luke Hemmings sings on the chorus. "No matter how long you're gone, I'm always gonna want you back/ I know you know I will never get over you."
The group has spent the past year in Los Angeles writing and recording the follow-up to its 2015 sophomore album, Sounds Good Feels Good. The as-yet untitled LP is slated to be released later this year via Capitol.
In the meantime, 5 Seconds of Summer will embark on a 26-date tour, which begins on March 20th in Stockholm, Sweden at Debaser Strand and wraps on June 6th at Cine Joia in Sao Paolo, Brazil. In between their overseas dates, they will perform at 13 venues across the U.S.
5 Seconds of Summer Tour Dates
March 20 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand
March 23 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
March 24 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria
March 26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
March 29 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
April 4 – Paris, FR @ Yoyo
April 5 – London, UK @ Heaven
April 8 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
April 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
April 10 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
April 12 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
April 13 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
April 15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
April 16 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago
April 18 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
April 19 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
April 21 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
April 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
April 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater
April 26 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego
April 27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
May 2 – Singapore, SG @ Capitol Theatre
May 24 – Sydney, AU @ Metro
May 29 – Melbourne, AU @ 170 Russell
June 4 – Mexico City, MX @ Lunario Del Auditorio Nacional
June 6 – Sao Paolo, BR @ Cine Joia