Hear 2 Chainz's New Song With Drake, Migos' Quavo, 'Bigger Than You'

2 Chainz recruited Drake and Migos' Quavo for his heavy-hitting new song "Bigger Than You." Throughout the hooky trap cut, the rappers contrast their humble beginnings and current rap star status.

"Chain so big, should have came with a kick stand/ Fuck with me, I got a retain on a hit man," 2 Chainz raps over a snapping beat and synth line. "Barely came up out the mud like quicksand/ I show you how to get millions, nigga; that's a mil plan." Later, the emcee reflects on his time in "juvie" and boasts about how he performed live in a wheelchair on his Pretty Girls Like Trap Music tour after breaking his leg.

In one of his funniest rhymes, Drake playfully looks to the past: "'Member I was on pre-paid; I would act like my shit was ringin' off/ 'Member shorty told me she thought the rap's good but the singing's off." Quavo dominates the chorus, unfurling a series of sharp triplet rhythms.

Drake released a lighthearted video for his latest single "I'm Upset," styled as a class reunion with his former fellow cast members of Degrassi: The Next Generation. The rapper's upcoming LP – Scorpion, out June 29th – also features "Nice for What" and follows his recent two-song EP Scary Hours, which yielded the hit "God's Plan." 2 Chainz released his four-track EP, The Play Don't Care Who Makes It, in February.