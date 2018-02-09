Hear 2 Chainz's Surprise New EP 'The Play Don't Care Who Makes It'

2 Chainz released a surprise new EP called The Play Don't Care Who Makes It. It's the rapper's first release of 2018 and follows his fourth studio album, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, which dropped last year.

The rapper began teasing the album earlier in the week via social media. He teased a song snippet via Instagram along with the caption, "New shit in a few days."

The four-song set features YG and Offset on the T-Minus-produced "Proud" and other producers include June James ("OK Bitch"), Non-Stop Da HitMan of 808 Mafia ("Land of the Freaks") and Street Runnerz ("Lamborghini Truck (Atlanta Shit)").

2 Chainz recently appeared on Eminem's "Chloraseptic" remix, which also features Phresher. Last month, his Most Expensivist TV series on Viceland was renewed for a second season.