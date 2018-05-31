Watch Hayley Kiyoko, Kehlani Run Away Together in 'What I Need' Video

Hayley Kiyoko and Kehlani escape with each other in the video for collaboration "What I Need." The track appears on Kiyoko's debut album Expectations.

Kiyoko directed the video, which is structured like a short film. It opens with Kehlani's character fighting with her aunt as she packs her stuff to leave the house for good. The aunt is concerned about the nature of her relationship with her childhood best friend, played by Kiyoko. As Kehlani exits the house, the track starts up and the two girls run away. Their platonic relationship becomes increasingly more romantic as they dance and flirt with one another until a near-crash in their car.

They hitchhike until Kehlani decides to jump into the back of a pick-up truck and drags the more nervous Kiyoko with her. When the driver finally notices them — as the two are about to finally kiss — he begins to take a liking to Kehlani, aggressively flirting and touching her hair. She decides to stay in the car, leaving a confused and worried Kiyoko behind. Later, Kehlani runs back to Kiyoko and they kiss.

Kiyoko will kick off the second leg of her Expectations tour on Friday. She will join Panic! At the Disco on the band's latest headlining trek in July.