Dictators' Handsome Dick Manitoba Arrested for Domestic Assault

The Dictators' singer Richard "Handsome Dick" Manitoba has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend, Zoe Hansen, NY Daily News reports.

Manitoba was charged last week for allegedly choking Hansen at the East Village apartment with which they share access. Hansen and Manitoba also have a teenage son and co-own Manitoba's Bar in New York.

According to the police report, officers observed Hansen "crying, with tears streaming down her face and her body shaking." She told police, "He bit me. He bit my nose. He grabbed my neck and applied pressure."

A rep for Manitoba didn't immediately respond to Rolling Stone's request for comment.

Manitoba faces three counts of third-degree assault and one count each of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and second-degree harassment. Manitoba was arraigned last Friday. He is expected back in Manhattan Criminal court on March 26th.