Halsey Announces Final Leg of 'Hopeless Fountain Kingdom' Tour

Halsey announced the final installment of her world tour in support of Hopeless Fountain Kingdom. She released her sophomore album last June and began the expansive trek in September.

The new dates span multiple continents including Australia, Asia, South America and, finally, North America. It ends with only one more European date, in London in September. Kehlani, Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui and Niki will join her in Australia, Latin America and Asia respectively. Jessie Reyez will be the special guest on the North American dates.

Hopeless Fountain Kingdom debuted at Number One upon its release in June. The album's guest artists include Quavo, Jauregui and Cashmere Cat. The single "Bad At Love" has become the LP's breakout hit, topping the Dance charts and reaching Number Five on the Hot 100. She made her Saturday Night Live debut earlier this year, performing "Bad at Love" and "Him & I," her collaboration with boyfriend G-Eazy.

Halsey Tour Dates



July 8 - Montreal @ MTELUS*

July 11 - Providence, RI @ Bold Point Pavilion

July 12 - Saratoga, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 14 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center*

July 15 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

July 17 - Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

July 18 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

July 20 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amphitheatre

July 21 Independence, MO @ Silverstein Eye Center Arena*

July 25 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

July 27 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 28 - Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

July 30 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

August 3 - Honolulu, HI @ Neal S Blaisdell Arena*

* - Jessie Reyez not performing