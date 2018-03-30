Hear Hall and Oates' First New Song Since 2002, 'Philly Forget Me Not'

Hall and Oates teamed with Train for their upbeat new song, "Philly Forget Me Not," ahead of the two bands' co-headlining summer tour. The horn-fueled single, an ode to Hall and Oates' former home city, marks the pop duo's first original track since 2002's "Do It For Love."

Train singer Pat Monahan appears sporadically throughout the song, crooning over a modern groove laced with programmed drums while Daryl Hall commands the choruses in his classic staccato style

In a statement, Hall said the song "pretty much describes my feeling about Philly, my music home." Oates added, "It will be cool to play a new song on this upcoming tour with Train." Monahan called it a "life-long dream" to collaborate with Hall and Oates, noting, "Train couldn't be more excited – listening to them and playing alongside them on tour each night is going to be incredible."

The groups will perform their joint tune every night on their upcoming tour, which kicks off May 1st in Sacramento and concludes August 11th in Seattle. iHeartRadio will stream an exclusive live performance of Hall's webcast series "Daryl's House" featuring Hall, John Oates and Monahan on Tuesday, April 3rd starting at 4 p.m. ET.

Throughout the arena jaunt, each band will perform its own set and team up for a finale. Their Philadelphia show on May 26th will also double as a revival of Hall and Oates' HoagieNation Festival, a "celebration of food, music and culture."