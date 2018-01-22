Daryl Hall and John Oates, Train Plot Co-Headlining Summer Tour

Daryl Hall and John Oates and Train are teaming up for a summer tour of arenas around North America this summer. Each group will perform its own full-length set, with both Hall and Oates and Train teaming up for a finale.

"This is going to be a tour filled with fun as well as great music," Hall said in a statement. "I love Train and have a close relationship with Pat Monahan, going back to our Live From Daryl's House show together."

"Looking forward to an amazing tour with our buddies from Train and seeing all our fans around the country in 2018," Oates said.

"I've known Daryl Hall and John Oates for a few years now and after being their fan my entire life, we now get to tour with them and spend time with legends in the world of music," Monahan said. "This will be a career highlight for all of us in Train and a show that you won't want to miss." Tickets go on sale January 29th at 10 a.m. local time in most cities via Live Nation. The May 26th show in Philadelphia will also double as the return of the duo's HoagieNation Festival, the group's "celebration of food, music and culture."

Train are touring in support of their 10th album, A Girl, a Bottle, a Boat, which came out last year. Following an album of Christmas songs and a record covering Led Zeppelin II in its entirety, the record was the band's first Top 10 album since 2014's Bulletproof Picasso.

The duo haven't put out an album together since 2006's Home for Christmas, though both members have released solo albums in recent years. Hall's Laughing Down Crying came out in 2011, while Oates put out Mississippi Mile that year and Good Road to Follow in 2013. Hall also starred in Live From Daryl's House for eight seasons, jamming alongside guests that included Monahan, Billy Gibbons and Aaron Neville, among others.

In 2014, the pair were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. "We're both so busy together and with separate projects that I had to fit this in, if you want the truth," Hall told Rolling Stone backstage at the big show. "But it means that we're part of an important time in history."

Daryl Hall and John Oates and Train Tour Dates



5/1 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 - Center

5/4 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

5/6 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

5/8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

5/10 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

5/12 - St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

5/16 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

5/18 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

5/20 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

5/22 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

5/24 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

5/26 - Philadelphia, PA @ HoagieNation Festival

6/5 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

6/7 - Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

6/9 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

6/11 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

6/14 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

6/18 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

6/20 - Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

6/22 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

6/24 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

6/26 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

6/28 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

6/30 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

7/13 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

7/15 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

7/18 - Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

7/20 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

7/22 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

7/24 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

7/26 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

7/28 - Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

7/31 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

8/4 - San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

8/7 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

8/9 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

8/11 - Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

