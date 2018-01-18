Haim Detail Headlining 'Sister Sister Sister' Tour

Haim will kick off a 21-date North American tour this spring in support of their latest album, Something to Tell You.
The Sister Sister Sister tour begins April 3rd at Schnitzer Hall in Portland, Oregon and wraps May 28th at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. The trek includes sets at Coachella, as well as stops in Seattle, Austin, Atlanta, Nashville, New York, Toronto and Chicago. Minneapolis-based rapper Lizzo will open for Haim throughout the trek (except in Seattle). Singer Maggie Rogers will appear at the Red Rocks concert, too.
Tickets for the Sister Sister Sister tour go on sale to January 26th. Citi cardholders will have access to pre-sale tickets January 23rd at 10 a.m. local time, while a Spotify pre-sale starts January 24th at 10 a.m. local time. Complete information is available on the Haim website.
Haim released Something to Tell You last July. The record followed their 2013 breakout debut, Days Are Gone. Album cut "Want You Back" was among Rolling Stone's 50 best songs of 2017, while their Paul Thomas Anderson-directed video for "Little of Love Your Love" landed on the RS list for best music videos of the year.
Haim Tour Dates
April 3 – Portland, OR @ Schnitzer Hall
April 4 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
April 6 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
April 7 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
April 13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater
April 14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival
April 21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival
April 24 – Austin, TX @ Stubb's
April 25 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
April 26 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
April 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
April 29 – Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium
May 1 – Washington, DC @ Anthem
May 3 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
May 4 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
May 7 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
May 8 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
May 10 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre
May 11 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
May 14 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
May 28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre