Haim Detail Headlining 'Sister Sister Sister' Tour

Haim will kick off a 21-date North American tour this spring in support of their latest album, Something to Tell You.

The Sister Sister Sister tour begins April 3rd at Schnitzer Hall in Portland, Oregon and wraps May 28th at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. The trek includes sets at Coachella, as well as stops in Seattle, Austin, Atlanta, Nashville, New York, Toronto and Chicago. Minneapolis-based rapper Lizzo will open for Haim throughout the trek (except in Seattle). Singer Maggie Rogers will appear at the Red Rocks concert, too.

Tickets for the Sister Sister Sister tour go on sale to January 26th. Citi cardholders will have access to pre-sale tickets January 23rd at 10 a.m. local time, while a Spotify pre-sale starts January 24th at 10 a.m. local time. Complete information is available on the Haim website.

Haim released Something to Tell You last July. The record followed their 2013 breakout debut, Days Are Gone. Album cut "Want You Back" was among Rolling Stone's 50 best songs of 2017, while their Paul Thomas Anderson-directed video for "Little of Love Your Love" landed on the RS list for best music videos of the year.



Haim Tour Dates



April 3 – Portland, OR @ Schnitzer Hall

April 4 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

April 6 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

April 7 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

April 13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater

April 14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

April 21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

April 24 – Austin, TX @ Stubb's

April 25 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

April 26 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

April 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

April 29 – Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium

May 1 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

May 3 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

May 4 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

May 7 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

May 8 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

May 10 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre

May 11 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

May 14 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

May 28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre