Gwen Stefani Covers Rihanna at First Night of Las Vegas Residency

Gwen Stefani opened her Las Vegas residency, Gwen Stefani – I'm Just a Girl, with an unexpected cover of Rihanna's "Umbrella."

Stefani delivered a faithful rendition of the 2007 hit, her vocals sitting comfortably in the pocket of the track's unmistakable drum beat while her backup dancers did a routine that aptly employed actual umbrellas. However, the cover also had a few alt-rock flourishes, with Stefani deftly switching up the melody as her backing band bashed out an arena-sized ending.

Stefani has 25 concerts planned at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Vegas. The residency's first leg wraps July 21st, though she'll return for two more stretches, December 27th through 31st, and February 27th, 2019 through March 16th, 2019.

Stefani's last solo album, This Is What the Truth Feels Like, arrived in 2016, while last year she released a Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas.