Gwen Stefani Announces Las Vegas Residency

Gwen Stefani has announced a 25-date residency in Las Vegas. Dubbed Gwen Stefani – I'm Just a Girl, her Sin City run will take place in Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The singer's show will be designed exclusively for the theater, which seats 7,000 and features 60 ultra high-definition projectors and LED walls. The venue is currently hosting a variety of residencies, including Jennifer Lopez, who wraps her residency in May, and Backstreet Boys, who have extended their 2017 residency to this November. Pitbull will also launch his residency this month and Lionel Richie returns in August.

"To be able to do a show in Vegas is such an incredible honor. Growing up in Anaheim, California, I could never have imagined one day having my own Vegas residency," Stefani said in a statement. "I have been so fortunate to tour throughout my career, but to create a show for Vegas is something I've never experienced and I can't wait."

Stefani's residency kicks off on June 27th with three dates that month and nine more dates this summer slated for July. The residency then picks up again in December for four dates, including New Year's Eve, before resuming in 2019 for nine shows that begin in February and end mid-March.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday. Stefani and show promoters Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment have partnered with Cure 4 the Kids Foundation, which provides medical treatment to children with life-threatening conditions. They will donate $1 from each residency ticket purchased to the foundation.

Gwen Stefani Las Vegas Residency Shows



June 2018: 27, 29, 30

July 2018: 3, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21

December 2018: 27, 29, 30, 31

February 2019: 27

March 2019: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16