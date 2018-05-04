Guns N' Roses Detail Massive 'Appetite for Destruction' Box Set

Guns N' Roses have unearthed a slew of rare and unreleased tracks for the massive reissue of their seminal debut album, Appetite for Destruction, set to arrive June 29th.

Appetite for Destruction: Locked N' Loaded boasts 25 unreleased demos recorded during a 1986 session at Sound City, plus two tracks cut during sessions with Appetite producer Mike Clink. The reissue will also include the original 1987 album remastered from the original stereo analog tapes, and 12 remastered tracks taken from of-era EPs and b-sides.

The unreleased audio features a wide array of material. There are the two songs Guns N' Roses cut with Clink, "Shadow of Your Love" – recorded during a trial session that earned Clink the production job – and an acoustic version of "Move to the City,” which was recorded during the GN’R Lies sessions. The set also boasts two early versions of "November Rain," two unfinished songs, "The Plague" and "New Work Tune," as well as several covers: Elvis Presley's "Heartbreak Hotel," Aerosmith's "Mama Kin" and acoustic and electric versions of the Rolling Stones' "Jumpin' Jack Flash."

Locked N' Loaded will be available in several different formats, most notably a massive box set that includes four CDs, one Blu-ray (containing hi- def 5.1 surround audio of Appetite, bonus tracks and music videos), seven 12-inch LPs, seven seven-inch singles, a hardbound book and a variety of collectibles. The selection of ephemera includes five skull face rings, a replica of the band's stage banner from their early club days, several posters, replicas of old fliers and ticket stubs and even two temporary tattoo sheets featuring life-size recreations of the band members' actual ink. The entire collection will be housed in a solid wood box wrapped in faux-leather and stamped with a 3D cross on its front doors.

The other versions include a four-CD/single Blu-ray super deluxe edition that also includes the 96-page book featuring unreleased photos from Axl Rose's personal archive. A deluxe edition will be available as a two-CD set or as a double LP pressed on 180-gram vinyl, as will a single CD version featuring the remastered album. All the audio from the box set will be available on digital streaming and download platforms. The reissue is available to pre-order in all its forms.

Guns N' Roses Appetite for Destruction: Locked N' Loaded Track List



Disc One – Appetite for Destruction



1. "Welcome To The Jungle"

2. "It's So Easy"

3. "Nightrain"

4. "Out Ta Get Me"

5. "Mr. Brownstone"

6. "Paradise City"

7. "My Michelle"

8. "Think About You"

9. "Sweet Child O' Mine"

10. "You're Crazy"

11. "Anything Goes"

12. "Rocket Queen"



Disc Two – B-sides N' EPs



1. "Reckless Life"

2. "Nice Boys"

3. "Move To The City (Live)

4. "Mama Kin"

5. "Shadow Of Your Love" (Live)

6. "You’re Crazy" (Acoustic Version)

7. "Patience"

8. "Used To Love Her"

9. "You’re Crazy"

10. "It’s So Easy" (Live)

11. "Knockin’ On Heaven's Door" (Live)

12. "Whole Lotta Rosie" (Live)



Disc Three – 1986 Sound City Session



1. "Welcome To The Jungle" (1986 Sound City Session)

2. "Nightrain" (1986 Sound City Session)

3. "Out Ta Get Me" (1986 Sound City Session)

4. "Paradise City" (1986 Sound City Session)

5. "My Michelle" (1986 Sound City Session)

6. "Think About You" (1986 Sound City Session)

7. "You’re Crazy" (1986 Sound City Session)

8. "Anything Goes" (1986 Sound City Session)

9. "Rocket Queen" (1986 Sound City Session)

10. "Shadow Of Your Love" (1986 Sound City Session)

11. "Heartbreak Hotel" (1986 Sound City Session)

12. "Jumpin' Jack Flash" (1986 Sound City Session)



Disc Four – 1986 Sound City Session and More



1. "Shadow Of Your Love"

2. "Move To The City" (1986 Sound City Session)

3. "Ain’t Goin’ Down No More" (Instrumental Version - 1986 Sound City Session)

4. "The Plague" (1986 Sound City Session)

5. "Nice Boys" (1986 Sound City Session)

6. "Back Off Bitch" (1986 Sound City Session)

7. "Reckless Life" (1986 Sound City Session)

8. "Mama Kin" (1986 Sound City Session)

9. "New Work Tune" (1986 Sound City Session)

10. "November Rain" (Piano Version - 1986 Sound City Session)

11. "Move To The City" (Acoustic Version - 1986 Sound City Session)

12. "You're Crazy" (Acoustic Version - 1986 Sound City Session)

13. "November Rain" (Acoustic Version - 1986 Sound City Session)

14. "Jumpin’ Jack Flash" (Acoustic Version- 1986 Sound City Session)

15. "Move To The City" (1988 Acoustic Version)



Blu-Ray Audio



1. "Welcome To The Jungle"

2. "It's So Easy"

3. "Nightrain"

4. "Out Ta Get Me"

5. "Mr. Brownstone"

6. "Paradise City"

7. "My Michelle"

8. "Think About You"

9. "Sweet Child O' Mine"

10. "You're Crazy"

11. "Anything Goes"

12. "Rocket Queen"



Bonus Tracks



1. "Shadow Of Your Love"

2. "Patience"

3. "Used To Love Her"

4. "You’re Crazy"

5. "Move To The City" (1988 Acoustic Version)



Music Videos



1. "Welcome To The Jungle"

2. "Sweet Child O' Mine"

3. "Paradise City"

4. "Patience"

5. "It's So Easy" (Brand New Video From 1989)