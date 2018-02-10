Gucci Mane Biopic Based on Rapper's Memoir in the Works

A biopic about Gucci Mane is in the works as Paramount Pictures and Imagine Entertainment acquired the rights to the Atlanta rapper's The Autobiography of Gucci Mane.

Paramount also retained the life rights to Mane's story, the Hollywood Reporter writes, as will work with Imagine – the producers behind 8 Mile and the music industry series Empire – to bring the rapper's memoir to the big screen.



The Autobiography of Gucci Mane charts the rapper born Radric Davis' journey from his childhood in Alabama to his rise in Southern hip-hop and the forerunner of trap music. The memoir, written largely while Mane was serving a lengthy prison sentence, also tackles the rapper's addiction issues and run-ins with the law.

"It took me going to prison to be able to sit down, write, and reflect on my life. I always knew that I was an amazing person, and I’m saying this as humbly as I can, but a lot of artists are super talented, but they’re not fascinating," Mane told Vulture in 2017.

"That's the whole thing with me. I’m like a mystique. I’m like an enigma. People are fascinated with me. That’s why I wrote the book. I want people to know the reason why people are fascinated with me. I have led a life doing things that most people have never done. That's what separates and makes me different, and I embrace it."

Mane also revealed that director Harmony Korine – who cast the rapper in the film Spring Breakers – also encouraged him to write and work on a screenplay. Paramount and Imagine didn't announce who would turn Mane's life story into a script, but Mane has previously lobbied for the role. "I'm 100 percent writing another book and I’m definitely going to write that screenplay," the rapper said.