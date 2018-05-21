Grizzly Bear Extend Tour in Support of 'Painted Ruins'

Grizzly Bear have lined up a fall U.S. tour in support of the band's latest album Painted Ruins, one of Rolling Stone's 50 Best Albums of 2017.

Following the group's co-headlining tour with Spoon this summer, Grizzly Bear will return to the road for a 10-date trek that kicks off at Raleigh, North Carolina's Hopscotch Music Festival the weekend of September 6th through 8th. The fall trek currently concludes with a set at Phoenix's Lost Lake Festival in October.

Along the way, Grizzly Bear will also serve as Arcade Fire's special guest when the Everything Now band performs at Berkeley's Greek Theatre on September 21st.

Grizzly Bear Tour Dates



September 6-8 - Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

September 8 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

September 9 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

September 11 - Lafayette, LA @ Acadiana Center for the Arts

September 12 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's

September 13 - El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls

September 21 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre (with Arcade Fire)

September 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl - KCRW Series

September 24 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

October 19-21 - Phoenix, AZ @ Lost Lake Festival