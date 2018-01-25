Grammys 2018: What Time It Starts, How to Watch and What to Expect

One year after Beyonce's show-stopping Lemonade medley and A Tribe Called Quest's electric performance of "We the People," the Grammy Awards are back on Sunday, January 28th.

Music's biggest night will once again be helmed by Carpool Karaoke host James Corden and will be broadcast live from New York City, the first time the awards have been held outside of Los Angeles in 15 years.

Here's everything you need to know:

The Grammys were bumped up a month to account for the upcoming Winter Olympics. This year's Grammys will take place on January 28th, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. Viewers can watch the show on CBS or via the network’s livestream on CBS’s website with a CBS All Access Pass, or through the CBS app available for iPad, iPhone, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and more. Red carpet coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET, and can be viewed on the official Grammy website.

The Academy's voting members can vote online (versus via paper ballot) for the first time ever. This means that viewers can expect more precise results, since touring artists will be able to vote from wherever they might be, eliminating the possibility of invalid ballots and fraudulent voting.

Hip hop has a huge presence among the nominees this year, with Jay Z and Kendrick Lamar two of the night's top contenders for Album of the Year. Bruno Mars' 24K Magic and Childish Gambino's Redbone are also up for the Album of the Year title, along with Lorde, for Melodrama. Inescapable hits from this past year, like "Despacito" and Logic's "1-800-273-8255," are all up for Record and Song of the year. Best new artists include a solid group of nominees, including Khalid, SZA, Julia Michaels, Lil Uzi Vert and Alessia Cara.

Performances include a who's who of today’s biggest acts, as well as a few veteran music icons. Cardi B, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, Childish Gambino, Sam Smith, SZA, Lady Gaga, P!nk, Miley Cyrus, Kesha, Patti Lupone and Alessia Cara are set to perform, with newcomers Logic and Khalid also gracing the stage. Elton John and U2 will perform, as will Little Big Town and Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt. Country stars, including Maren Morris, are also set to perform a tribute for the victims of October's Las Vegas shooting.