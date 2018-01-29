Watch Pink Perform Dramatic 'Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken' at Grammys 2018

P!nk performed a stirring version of orchestral ballad "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" at the 2018 Grammy Awards. The pop singer stood stoically at center-stage, with a sign language interpreter unearthing a physical drama from the lyrics.

The vocalist's single "What About Us" was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, but lost to Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You." P!nk has won three Grammys over the course of her career, including Best Female Rock Vocal Performance for "Trouble" and Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for "Lady Marmalade." In October, she released her first album in five years, Beautiful Trauma. It debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200, and "What About Us" topped off at Number 13 on the Hot 100.



Around the time she released her album, P!nk also announced a world tour. The trek will kick off in Phoenix in March and wrap in New Zealand in September. On select dates, Bleachers will open the tour; Jack Antonoff co-wrote and produced the track "Beautiful Trauma." Before then, P!nk will be singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LII, to be held next Sunday in Minneapolis.