Watch Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee Deliver Twerk-Heavy 'Despacito' at Grammys 2018

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee gave a nod to the clubs where their record-smashing international hit "Despacito" took off at the 2018 Grammy Awards. Zuleyka Rivera, the 2006 Miss Universe winner, appeared onstage with the duo.

Keeping it casual and comfortable, Fonsi and Yankee performed the worldwide smash flanked by a collection of dancing, scantily clad women. The audience vigorously danced and bopped their heads along to the dance hit. Rivera runway-walked onto the stage in a gold and nude bodysuit before twerking in between the pair. By the end, male and female dancers were grinding all over the stage to the song as Rivera sauntered off.

The remixed version of the reggaeton-pop track featuring Justin Bieber is up for three awards: Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The remix won Best Urban/Fusion performance at the 2017 Latin Grammys, and the original version earned Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Short Form Music Video.

Fonsi also performed a genre-smashing version of "Despacito" as the Latin Grammy finale, recruiting Diplo, psychedelic cumbia act Bomba Estereo and salsa artist Victor Manuelle to add their own distinct flavors to the track.

"Despacito" – which Rolling Stone named the seventh-best song of 2017 – helped spark a Latin-pop revolution last year: The song's video became the top-viewed clip in Youtube history, racking up nearly 5 billion views – and six of the site's top 10 most-viewed music videos were from Latin artists.