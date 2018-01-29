Grammys 2018: Watch Janelle Monae's Moving Time's Up Speech

Janelle Monae spoke out in support of the Time's Up movement during an inspirational speech at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

"Tonight, I am proud to stand in solidarity as not just an artist but a young woman with my fellow sisters in this room who make up the music industry: artists, writers, assistants, publicists, CEO, producers, engineers and women from all sectors of the business," she said, introducing Kesha's poignant performance of "Praying."

"We are also daughters, wives, sisters, mothers and human beings," she continued. "We come in peace, but we mean business. And to those who would dare try to silence us, we offer two words: 'Time's up.' We say 'Time's up' for pay inequality; time's up for discrimination; time's up for harassment of any kind. And time's up for the abuse of power – because, you see, it's not just going on in Hollywood; it's not just going on in Washington. It's right here in our industry, as well."

Monae spoke about the power of a "united music industry" in light of the recent wave of industry support for Time's Up. Voices In Entertainment, a new group of female industry members formed recently to assist the Time's Up movement, asked Grammy attendees to wear white roses to show public support. "Just as we have the power to shape culture, we also have the power to undo the culture that does not serve us well. So let's work together, women and men, as a united music industry – committed to creating more safe work environments, equal pay and access for all women."

Kesha followed Monae's speech with a performing supporting the #MeToo movement, enlisting Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Julia Michaels, Bebe Rexha and Andra Day for her hit comeback song "Praying."

