Grammys 2018: Watch Bruno Mars, Cardi B's Colorful 'Finesse' Performance

Bruno Mars and Cardi B performed the television debut of their joint single "Finesse" at this year's Grammy Awards. The duo debuted their collaboration earlier this year with a colorful music video inspired by In Living Color.



The pair remained faithful to the video's aesthetic. Cardi B entered the stage solo in a color-blocked outfit and perfectly delivered her opening verse. Mars was on a separate stage with his band, back-up singers and dancers. Mars and his dancers later paused for a brief dance break set to a composite of Prince's "Gett Off" and House of Pain's "Jump Around." Cardi B later rejoined Mars for the end of the song.

Before Cardi B revamped "Finesse," the song appeared on Mars' 2016 album 24k Magic. Prior to Magic, the singer had already won five awards over the course of his career and was up for six at this year's ceremony, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year for the single "That's What I Like." (Mars eventually swept, winning in all six categories.) This year was Cardi B's first Grammy Awards and the Bronx-born rapper's Number One single "Bodak Yellow" was recognized with two nominations, including Best Rap Song. Cardi B currently has three singles in the Billboard Hot 100, including Migos' "Motorsport" where she appears alongside Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy's "No Limit" and "Finesse."