Grammys 2018: The Complete Winners List

The 60th annual Grammy Awards returns to New York for the first time in 15 years when the music industry descends upon Madison Square Garden Sunday night.
This year's ceremony finds James Corden returning as host for the second year in a row, with performances by Bruno Mars, Rihanna, U2, Chris Stapleton, Miley Cyrus and Elton John among some of the year's most anticipated performances.
Here's a full rundown of all the Grammy winners. Rolling Stone will be updating this list as awards come in.
Album of the Year: 24K Magic, Bruno Mars
Record of the Year: "24K Magic," Bruno Mars
Song of the Year: "That's What I Like," Bruno Mars
Best Country Album: From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton
Best Comedy Album: The Age of Spin/Deep in the Heart of Texas, Dave Chapelle
Best Rap Album: Damn, Kendrick Lamar
Best Pop Solo Performance: "Shape of You," Ed Sheeran
Best New Artist: Alessia Cara
Best Rap/Sung Performance: "Loyalty," Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical: Greg Kurstin
Best Pop Vocal Album: Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 (Various Artists) Dae Bennet, Producer
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Portugal the Man, "Feel It Still"
COUNTRY
Best Country Song: "Broken Halos" Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Little Big Town "Better Man"
Best Country Solo Performance: Chris Stapleton "Either Way"
HIP-HOP/R&B
Best Rap Song: Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."
Best Rap Performance: Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."
Best R&B Album: Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
Best Urban Contemporary Album: The Weeknd, Starboy
Best R&B Song: Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"
Best Traditional R&B Performance: Childish Gambino, "Redbone"
Best R&B Performance: Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"
ROCK
Best Alternative Music Album: The National, Sleep Well Beast
Best Rock Album: The War on Drugs, A Deeper Understanding
Best Rock Song: Foo Fighters, "Run"
Best Metal Performance: Mastodon, "Sultan's Curse"
Best Rock Performance: Leonard Cohen, "You Want it Darker"
Best Children’s Album: Lisa Loeb, Feel What U Feel
Best World Music Album: Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration
Best Reggae Album: Damian Marley, Stony Hill
AMERICAN ROOTS
Best Regional Roots Music Album: Lost Bayou Ramblers, Kalenda
Best Folk Album: Aimee Mann, Mental Illness
Best Contemporary Blues Album: Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo', Tajmo
Best Traditional Blues Album: Rolling Stones, Blue & Lonesome
Best Bluegrass Album (tie): The Infamous Stringdusters, Laws Of Gravity
Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, All The Rage - In Concert Volume One
Best Americana Album: The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Best American Roots Song: "If We Were Vampires," Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit)
Best Regional Mexican Music Album: Aida Cuevas, Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas
Best American Roots Performance: Alabama Shakes, "Killer Diller Blues"
GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC
Best Gospel Performance/Song: CeCe Winans, "Never Have to Be Alone"
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Hillsong Worship, "What A Beautiful Name"
Best Roots Gospel Album: Reba McEntire, Sing It now: Songs Of Faith & Hope
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Zach Williams, Chain Breaker
Best Gospel Album: CeCe Winans, Let The Fall In Love
JAZZ
Best Latin Jazz Album: Pablo Ziegler Trio, 'Jazz Tango
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Christian McBride, Bringin' It
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Billy Childs - Rebirth
Best Jazz Vocal Album: Cecile Salvent, Dreams And Dagger
Best Improvised Jazz Solo: "Miles Beyond," John McLaughlin, soloist
Track from: Live @ Ronnie Scott's (John McLaughlin & The 4th Dimension)
CLASSICAL
Best Contemporary Classical Composition: "Higdon: Viola Concerto,"
Jennifer Higdon, composer (Roberto Díaz, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
Best Contemporary Classical Composition: "Mansurian: Requiem"
Tigran Mansurian, composer (Alexander Liebreich, Florian Helgath, RIAS Kammerchor & Münchener Kammerorchester)
Best Classical Compendium: "Higdon: Viola Concerto"
Jennifer Higdon, composer (Roberto Díaz, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: 'Crazy Girl Crazy - Music By Gershwin, Berg & Berio,' Barbara Hannigan (Orchestra Ludwig)
Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Danill Trifonov, "Transcendental"
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: "Death & The Maiden" - Pat Kop & The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra
Best Choral Performance: "Bryars: The Fifth Century"- Donald Nally, conductor
Best Opera Recording: "Berg: Wozzeck"
Best Orchestral Performance: "Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber"
Manfred Honeck, conductor with Pittsburgh Symphony
Producer Of The Year, Classical: David Frost
Best Engineered Album, Classical: 'SHOSTAKOVICH: SYMPHONY NO. 5; BARBER: ADAGIO' Mark Donahue, engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Best New Age Album: Peter Kater, Dancing on Water
Best Song Written For Visual Media: "How Far I'll Go," Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli'i Cravalho) Track from Moana
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: La La Land - Justin Hurwitz, composer
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media: La La Land
Best Musical Theater Album: Dear Evan Hansen
Best Spoken Word Album: Carrie Fisher, The Princess Diarist
Best Tropical Latin Album: Ruben Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta - Salsa Big Band
Best Regional Mexican Music Album: Alex Campos- Arriero Somos Versiones Acusticas
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: Residente - Residente
Best Latin Pop Album: Shakira - El Dorado
Best Surround Sound Album: 'Early Americans'
Best Remixed Recording:"You Move (Latroit Remix)" Dennis White, remixer Depeche Mode
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: 24K Magic, Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer - Bruno Mars
Best Historical Album: The Goldberg Variations - The Complete Unreleased Recording Sessions June 1955
Best Album Notes: Live At The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings, Lynell George, album notes writer (Otis Redding)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package: The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition, Lawrence Azerrad, Timothy Daly & David Pescovitz, art directors (Various Artists)
Best Recording Package (tie): "El Orisha De La Rosa," Claudio Roncoli & Cactus Taller, art director Magin Diaz
Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition) Sasha Barr, Ed Steed & Josh Tillman, art directors (Father John Misty)
Best Arrangement, Instruments And Vocals: Randy Newman - "PUTIN"
Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella: "Escapades For Alto Saxophone And Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can - John Williams, arranger
Best Instrumental Composition: "Three Revolutions, "composers Arturo O'Farrill and Chucho Valdes
Best Music Film:The Defiant Ones
Best Music Video: "HUMBLE." - Kendrick Lamar, The Little Homies & Dave Meyers, video directors; Jason Baum, Dave Free, Jamie Rabineau, Nathan K. Scherrer & Anthony Tiffith, video producers
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Chuck Loeb, Prototype
Best Dance/Electronic Album: Kraftwerk - 3-D The Catalogue
Best Dance Recording: LCD Soundsystem - "Tonite"