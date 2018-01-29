DJ Khaled made his Grammy stage debut tonight with his Santana-sampling hit "Wild Thoughts," featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller. Khaled has been nominated twice in his career, including a Best Rap Album nod last year for Major Key.

Related 15 Iconic Rihanna Moments Superstar's most memorable DGAF moments, from bringing a diamond-encrusted flask to Grammys to rolling a blunt on her bodyguard's head

"They said I would never perform at the Grammys," Khaled started at the beginning of his Grammy debut. "They played themselves." After Khaled's intro, Rihanna sauntered on stage in a summery dress before joining the crew of dancers posing across the stage. The outfits and lighting nodded towards the Harlem Renaissance mixed with more modern moves. Tiller came onstage for a flirty interaction with Rihanna as the pair danced together before she rejoined the dancing crew.

Last year, Rihanna held eight nominations for various songs from Anti and her collaborations with Drake and Kanye West. This year, her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, "Loyalty" won the award for for Best Rap/Sung Performance. Over the course of her career, she has taken home nine trophies, and her first win was alongside Jay Z for "Umbrella" back in 2008. Tiller received his first nomination last year for his single "Exchange," which was recognized in the Best R&B Song category, an award ultimately won by Maxwell for "Lake By the Ocean."

Beginning in February, DJ Khaled will join Kehlani as the opening act on Demi Lovato's Tell Me You Love Me Tour. The 20-date tour will kick off in San Diego on February 26th and end in Tampa on March 31st.